PHOENIX (AP) – A newborn boy delivered by emergency cesarean section was in critical condition Wednesday after the fatal shooting of his pregnant mother during an argument with her boyfriend.

Bond was set at $1 million for Dwight Anthony Miles Jr., who was arrested on suspicion of homicide after Chelsee Dennis was found slumped over the wheel of a car stopped on a street Tuesday. Miles didn’t have an attorney at his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Phoenix police said Miles, 36, was located after a witness saw a man running from the car after the shooting.

Dennis’ 5-year-old daughter also was in the vehicle but wasn’t injured when her mother was shot in the head, police said.

A police probable-cause statement said the girl told authorities her mother and Miles argued before the shooting.

Police said Miles originally said he and Dennis, 29, fought over the gun in the car before it accidentally discharged.

They said he later changed his story to he argued with Dennis over her alleged infidelity, but knew the woman was carrying his child.

Miles told police he served prison time for possession of crack cocaine and bought the gun off someone on the street for $250.

Police said the gun was reported stolen last December.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.