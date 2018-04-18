(Credit: California FFA/Facebook)

GALT (CBS13) – A trailer belonging to the California FFA was stolen overnight.

Around 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, thieves in a pickup truck made off with the white Wells Cargo Trailer parked at the California FFA Center. Among the stolen items were awards and merchandise for the State FFA Leadership Conference, according to a statement from the California FAA.

It was earlier believed the trailer contained personal information about the members, but this turned out not to be true.

The trailer had California license plate 4KJ1127.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call 911.