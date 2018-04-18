STOCKTON (CBS13) — A porch pirate on wheels makes a quick getaway after stealing someone’s Amazon delivery from a Stockton neighborhood and it was all caught on camera.

A good Samaritan saw the whole thing and decided to follow the suspect and then confronted her with package still in her hands.

It’s received more than 16,000 views on social media and by now many people in this particular neighborhood have also seen the video of a burglary in progress.

Loretta Creel of Stockton hopes this viral video will bring some type of awareness to not just her neighbors, but people around the community.

“You see a lot of kids, and you see people on bikes, but not somebody like that would come along and take something off a porch,” she said.

On Tuesday, Creel’s neighbor caught a woman stealing an Amazon package from her front porch. He chased the thief and then confronted her about stealing the box.

The woman who was on a red bicycle, holding the evidence right in her hand shouted back to the good Samaritan. She told him to “mind his own business.”

“Well, it was funny, he showed me the video, but I did see enough of her to say that I’ve never seen her in the neighborhood,” said Creel.

Stockton police say people should have things sent to an office or another secure location to prevent porch bandits from taking deliveries. They also advise packages be accepted with a signature or picking them up directly from the company’s local office.

“We do recommend that if you’re tracking your package, that you are home on the day it’s supposed to be received at your house, or have it sent to a family members house or a neighbor that is going to be home,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Although Creel praises the actions of her neighbor, officers recommend witnesses call 911 for help.

“We obviously want you to contact us first, and provide us with a real good description of the suspect,” he said.

Neighbors hope that someone out in the community will help identify the woman in the video, stealing the package.