Filed Under:Cannabis, marijuana

SAN RAFAEL (AP) — Myriad marijuana enthusiasts around the world plan to celebrate the plant on Friday in home to the number 420.

Friday happens to be April 20, or 4/20, and has emerged as marijuana’s annual high holiday. The five Northern California men credited with linking the number to marijuana smoking nearly 50 years ago now serve as the day’s unofficial grandmasters.

The five men say they came up with 420 as a code to smoke marijuana in while attending the same suburban San Francisco high school in 1971. The number was code to meet at 4:20 p.m.

Millions of dollars have been made over the years exploiting the number and dozens of 420-related trademarks have been issued. The Waldos hold none. But they are starting to cash in, if only a little.

