SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The American Lung Association released its “state of the air” report today and it didn’t bode well for Sacramento.

Sacramento ended up ranking fifth worst smog city in the nation.

This has actually moved it up the list as last year it ranked as eighth.

The reason for the poor rating is due to ozone. Even though the state of California has done a great job of reducing particulates in the air, the increase in temperatures due to climate change is the reason for increasing levels of ozone.

We are taking the right strides against poor air quality, but we need to stay on track to continue to improve air quality in California.