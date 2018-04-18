  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    02:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Lisa Meadows
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The American Lung Association released its “state of the air” report today and it didn’t bode well for Sacramento.

Sacramento ended up ranking fifth worst smog city in the nation.

This has actually moved it up the list as last year it ranked as eighth.

The reason for the poor rating is due to ozone. Even though the state of California has done a great job of reducing particulates in the air, the increase in temperatures due to climate change is the reason for increasing levels of ozone.

We are taking the right strides against poor air quality, but we need to stay on track to continue to improve air quality in California.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s