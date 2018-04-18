SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento and Fresno Counties must now provide Hmong ballots in polling places.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said, “Providing voting information in a voter’s preferred language is critical to ensuring all citizens can participate in our elections.” He made the announcement about the change Wednesday morning.

The translated ballots will allow Hmong-speaking voters to participate in Election Day. In years past, some voters have been reluctant to vote due to language barriers, according to Executive Director of Hmong Innovating Politics Cha Vang. He said, “These new changes will empower first-time voters, further educate experienced voters and creates a climate that encourages civic participation.”

California’s primary is June 5th. The voter registration deadline is May 21.