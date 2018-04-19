  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs

AUBURN (CBS13) – Charges were dropped against a former Placer County Correctional Sergeant accused of filing a false report during an excessive force investigation.

Megan Yaws was one of three jail employees arrested last May. The other two, Deputy Robert Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva, were charged with multiple counts of using excessive force against inmates. Sgt. Yaws faced one count of falsifying a report.

The Placer County District Attorney said the alleged abuse started in September 2016. At least four inmates claimed Madden and Villanueva attacked and beat them.

The investigation started after a supervisor reviewing footage at the jail saw the alleged abuse.

The other two are still facing charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s