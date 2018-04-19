AUBURN (CBS13) – Charges were dropped against a former Placer County Correctional Sergeant accused of filing a false report during an excessive force investigation.

Megan Yaws was one of three jail employees arrested last May. The other two, Deputy Robert Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva, were charged with multiple counts of using excessive force against inmates. Sgt. Yaws faced one count of falsifying a report.

The Placer County District Attorney said the alleged abuse started in September 2016. At least four inmates claimed Madden and Villanueva attacked and beat them.

The investigation started after a supervisor reviewing footage at the jail saw the alleged abuse.

The other two are still facing charges.