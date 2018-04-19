  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – FBI and Sacramento county hazmat personnel are investigating chemicals found in a North Sacramento home that caught fire Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the home on Bogle Court and were able to contain the flames to the structure, but unknown chemicals were later found throughout the home that could spontaneously combust, according to a Sacramento Fire Department statement.

Authorities have not identified the chemicals found in the home, which is said to be for sale.

No one was injured in the fire.

 

