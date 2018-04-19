  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:LGBTQ

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Legislation that would ban efforts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity passed in the California Assembly with a bipartisan vote of 50-14.

“So-called conversion therapy is a dangerous, ineffective solution in search of a nonexistent problem, and there’s no place for it in the State of California,” said Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur.

AB 2943 would make California the first state in the nation to ban these practices from being performed on both children and adults.

