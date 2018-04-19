911 Operator Found Guilty Of Hanging Up On Callers Heads To Jail

  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:911 operator

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a former 911 operator in Houston has been found guilty of hanging up on people calling for emergency services and sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says jurors on Wednesday found 44-year-old Crenshanda Williams guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls, a misdemeanor. A judge sentenced her.

Crenshanda Williams (Credit: Houston PD)

Prosecutors say she worked as a 911 operator for a year and a half, ending in 2016. Records showed that thousands of calls lasting less than 20 seconds were attributed to her hanging up.

Calls varied from reports of robberies and homicides to reports of speeding vehicles.

Williams told investigators she often hung up because she didn’t want to talk to anyone at those times.

