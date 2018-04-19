SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in North Sacramento along with trying to figure out what type of chemicals were discovered inside.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning on Bogle Court in North Sacramento. It was a scary wake-up call for neighbor Kimberley Owens after another neighbor began pounding on her door.

“I heard something about a fire and I opened the door and said, my house is on fire? And he said, ‘No, next door!'”

Firefighters ripped two holes in the roof to get to the fire. Officials say it could’ve been worse, the home was empty, no furniture inside to fuel the flames.

But an investigator that was called out to determine the cause of the fire did discover something inside. An unknown substance that was spread throughout the home prompting fire officials to call the city and county hazmat teams.

“They are currently trying to determine what that substance is,” said Cap. Keith Wade of the Sacramento Fire Department.

Neighbors say the owners lived in the home for years, but recently put it up for sale after having to evict a tenant. Some say it’s a bit nerve-wracking hearing investigators tell them the fire was deliberate.

According to Wade, “The cause of the fire is definitely suspicious, they’re trying to figure out what the substance is, it is located in several locations within the house, which is unusual.”