SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NFL released the San Francisco 49ers’ 2018 schedule on Thursday.

It features two Monday night games and one Thursday night matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

WEEK DATE TEAM
1 9/9 @Minnesota Vikings
2 9/16 Detroit Lions
3 9/23 @Kansas City Chiefs
4 9/30 @Los Angeles Chargers
5 10/7 Arizona Cardinals
6 10/15 @Green Bay Packers (Mon)
7 10/21 Los Angeles Rams
8 10/28 @Arizona Cardinals
9 11/1 Oakland Raiders (Thu)
10 11/12 New York Giants (Mon)
11 11/18 BYE WEEK
12 11/25 @Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 12/2 @Seattle Seahawks
14 12/9 Denver Broncos
15 12/16 Seattle Seahawks
16 12/23 Chicago Bears
17 12/30 @Los Angeles Rams
