SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NFL released the San Francisco 49ers’ 2018 schedule on Thursday.
It features two Monday night games and one Thursday night matchup with the Oakland Raiders.
|WEEK
|DATE
|TEAM
|1
|9/9
|@Minnesota Vikings
|2
|9/16
|Detroit Lions
|3
|9/23
|@Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|9/30
|@Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|10/7
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|10/15
|@Green Bay Packers (Mon)
|7
|10/21
|Los Angeles Rams
|8
|10/28
|@Arizona Cardinals
|9
|11/1
|Oakland Raiders (Thu)
|10
|11/12
|New York Giants (Mon)
|11
|11/18
|BYE WEEK
|12
|11/25
|@Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|12/2
|@Seattle Seahawks
|14
|12/9
|Denver Broncos
|15
|12/16
|Seattle Seahawks
|16
|12/23
|Chicago Bears
|17
|12/30
|@Los Angeles Rams