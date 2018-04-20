SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Many students in the US don’t think things have changed much since that fateful day.

“Enough is enough” is the main message from the thousands of students taking part in Friday’s national school walkout.

More than 2500 walkouts are expected at schools across the country, including campuses in Sacramento and Roseville.

The idea for the walkout came from Lane Murdock, a 16-year-old sophomore from Connecticut.

“In the time I’ve been in high school, we’ve had the Pulse, Las Vegas, and now MSD shooting,” Murdock told CNN. “So this is something that surrounds us every single day.”

She and others with the group say they have a three-part goal: hold elected officials accountable, promote solutions to gun violence, and demystify and engage students in the political system.