  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMeghan Markle: American Princess
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A homeless man was charged Friday with murder in a random attack on a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.

Jamal Jackson, 49, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Mele. He was being held in Ventura County jail on a $1.5 million bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mele and his wife were eating dinner with their daughter Wednesday at Aloha Steakhouse in Ventura. The girl was sitting in her father’s lap when prosecutors say Jackson walked up and stabbed Mele in the neck.

Prosecutor Richard Simon said patrons and a restaurant employee followed Jackson out of the restaurant, even though he still had the knife. They kept track of him until police arrived and arrested him.

Mele was taken to a hospital and died Thursday after being taken off life support.

“It’s horrible,” Simon said. “You don’t think you’re going to be killed when you go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with your family and you didn’t do anything.”

Simon said the two men had not interacted before the attack.

“He was just sitting there with his daughter in his lap,” Simon said. “You’re not supposed to die that way.”

Mele’s loved ones started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a funeral and to support his wife and daughter.

Mele’s Facebook page was filled with photos of his daughter and said he was a manager at an AT&T store.

His killing prompted the Ventura City Council to increase police patrols in the area and add staff members to monitor security cameras, among other measures.

“We are extremely disheartened and infuriated by this criminal attack,” Mayor Neal Andrews said in a statement. “We will not tolerate this in our community. Nothing is more important than the safety of our visitors, residents and businesses.”

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 55 years in prison.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s