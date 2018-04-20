  • CBS13On Air

IRVINE (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with hate crimes after prosecutors say he threatened prominent members of the Jewish community and had with a “kill list.”

Nicholas Rose of Irvine pleaded not guilty Thursday to making criminal threats and violating civil rights.

It’s unclear whether the 26-year-old has an attorney. He has a court appearance set for April 27.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says a family member called the Orange Police Department on Monday and reported that Rose said he wanted to kill people and specifically threatened the Jewish community.

Police arrested Rose at his home Tuesday after saying they found “kill lists” of prominent Jewish community members, steps titled “killing my first Jew,” as well as references to churches and a synagogue in the area.

