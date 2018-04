PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Shots were fired after a pursuit that ended in Placer County on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol was pursuing a suspect in Nevada County. The pursuit stretched into Placer County where the officer was able to stop the suspect’s vehicle in on Foresthill Road near Mosquito Ridge.

Investigators say shots were fired at the end of the pursuit, but no officers were injured.

It’s unknown what started the pursuit, or if the suspect was armed.