RIO LINDA (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who was attacked and killed along the Rio Linda Bike Trail.

Richard Vaiza, 76, was found dead Sunday afternoon and deputies believe the slaying happened between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“It was hard to believe that it was him because he’s such a nice guy. He loved everybody,” his friend John said.

Those in the community were also shocked to hear it was the elderly man who sat down by the river every day for 4 years.

“I’d go down there every morning just to say hi, to talk to him,” his friend John said. “I’ve always called him Pops. I know his name is Richard, but to me he’s Pops.”

Now in his place stands a makeshift memorial with flowers, a McDonald’s coffee, and a pair of boots.

“He was attacked. We believe this was a deliberate act, this was not an accident,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the sheriff’s department.

While it’s a shock, his friend John said it’s not hard to believe a crime was committed.

“Two years ago I was robbed at gunpoint on the same very bike trail where they found his body,” he said.

It’s a trail designed to bring neighbors together, but now some families won’t even go.

“It was supposed to be nice,” said Debbie Sand from Rio Linda. “It’s unfortunate, you can ride so far and then you have to turn back. Your bike riding is limited.”

Deputies said part of the problem is the growing homeless population.

Pops himself lived among the tall grass, but John said Pops never had an enemy.

“He wasn’t cross to anybody, anybody,” he said.

Even the homeless are afraid it’s getting worse.

“I worry about it,” said a man who frequents the bike trail. “I’d like to know what happened. It’s a dirty shame people out there get something like that happen to them.”

Vaiza leaves behind a son and so many friends.

The department said it’s addressing the chronic issues along the bike trail and hopes to make it a safer place for everyone to use.

Anyone with any information needs to contact the sheriff’s department to help bring justice to Vaiza’s family.