STOCKTON (CBS13) — The annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is underway, but with it comes concern of local farmers being pushed to the side for cheaper veggies from beyond the border.

From deep-fried to ice cream, asparagus will be everywhere you look at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds this weekend. But there is concern the crop that’s been growing here for 70 years might soon be fading.

This year at the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, visitors will be treated to 14 different dishes from asparagus strudel and asparagus ice-cream to asparagus burritos, asparagus stir-fried and yes deep-fried asparagus.

“It is the crown jewel of the valley. It is a beautiful vegetable that is not grown all year long and we don’t get it locally for a long period of time and there aren’t that many local farmers left,” said Julie Linesburgh, Sysco Food Services of Central California

Asparagus in the delta is harvest between March and May. About 20 years ago, local growers say the valley had as much as 20,000 acres of asparagus. Those numbers have dropped dramatically to just a few hundred acres.

“The farmers were kind of forced out by product from down south that the supermarkets are buying because it is less expensive. Unfortunately, it’s been consumer driven so farmers have changed their crops out over the years so the acreage has gone down,” she said.

But what hasn’t gone down is the number of people who visit the asparagus festival every year. This is local vendor Dale Siler’s eighth year. She says the event only gets bigger and better.

“Way bigger, way better, the atmosphere here is very nice, friendly, it’s family fun so that is why I do it,” she said Dale Siler.

Most of the proceeds from the festival go back into the community. Over the last three years, it’s raised a half a million dollars for area nonprofit organizations.

“We have a lot of free areas, you know the main stage is free, I mean there is so much to do here, when you buy the ticket you come in here, there is so much to do, if they elect to go on the rides then that is another deal, but there is a lot to do here,” said Tony Noceti, organizer, San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

Organizers of the asparagus festival are expecting to see anywhere between 80,000 to 90,000 people this year.