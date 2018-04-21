  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Boxer, Donald Trump, History, Jack Johnson, Pardon, President Trump Tweets
Publicity still of American boxer Jack Johnson in the boxing documentary 'Jack Johnson' (Big Fights/Continental Pictures), 1970. (Photo by John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s considering “a Full Pardon!” for boxing’s first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by all-white jury of “immorality” for one of his relationships.

Trump tweets that the actor Sylvester Stallone called him to share Johnson’s story.

Trump says Johnson’s “trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial.”

The president adds: “Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!”

Johnson was convicted in 1913 for violating the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

The boxer died in 1946. His great-great niece has pressed Trump for a posthumous pardon.

