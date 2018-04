SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than a dozen kids took their rods and reels out on the water Saturday for a day of fishing hosted by Sacramento Police. Invited by SacPal Fishing Club, the department’s marine unit and outreach team hosted 15 kids at Miller park Saturday morning.

The kids were out on police boats and got a chance to learn a thing or two about fishing, water, and boating safety.

For many of the kids– it was their first time on a boat and first time fishing.