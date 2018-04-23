  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fairfield, Solano County, Tuberculoisis

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Health officials say an active case of tuberculosis was found at a school in Solano County.

A letter was sent out to parents discussing the case.

Citing privacy concerns, the district did not disclose whether this was a student, a staff member or someone who came into contact with Laurel Creek Elementary School. They simply described it as a case “associated with the school.”

An active case of tuberculosis can lead to the spread of the disease, though school district officials say they’ve been working with county public health since last week and that it is safe to send students to school.

Public health officials will discuss it more on Tuesday afternoon and a question session for parents is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the school’s cafeteria.

