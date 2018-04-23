  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (AP) – Authorities say a father shot an intruder at his daughter’s Santa Ana home as the man tried to crawl through a window.

The Orange County Register reports Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says officers responded to the house at 1:50 a.m. Sunday after receiving a domestic violence call, but the intruder — the woman’s ex-boyfriend — was not there when they arrived.

Bertagna says the man apparently returned later and the father confronted him as he was coming through a window.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s