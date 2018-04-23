FORESTHILL (CBS13) – The mother of man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol says he was long suffering from mental health issues before last week’s incident.

Lockwood Gibson, 49, led police on a long high-speed pursuit Friday from Nevada County through Auburn. At one point he rammed into a Placer County sheriff’s patrol car.

The CHP eventually forced his car off the road and shot him.

His mother Heidi Ticen says Gibson suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and the family has been trying for years to get him help.

She says, while her son’s actions were wrong, police could have done more to de-escalate the situation.

“You can’t behave like that and not expect consequences, but I still don’t think that was the right response,” Ticen said. “We’re supposed to be more reasoned than everyone opening fire when they opened the door, that doesn’t seem like a just response.”

What prompted the officers to fire is still under investigation, but Gibson’s mother does say they did find a gun inside her son’s car.