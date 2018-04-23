GALT (CBS13) – All lanes of northbound Highway 99 are blocked in Galt due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The scene is near Twin Cities Road.

Big rig crash into highway message board, jack-knifed, all lanes BLOCKED NB 99 at Twin Cities in Galt. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/jq8OczEqy0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 23, 2018

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 1 p.m., big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of boulders overturned on the freeway. While overturning, the trailer bed appears to have risen and struck a Caltrans sign board.

The big rig’s load spilled onto the freeway.

Police say the backup is beginning at the Walnut Avenue exit and is starting to creep more and more south. Drivers should take alternate routes for the time being.