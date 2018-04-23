  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime

DELANO (AP) — Officials say two California prison guards are recovering after they were attacked by about a dozen inmates, though one suffered a broken back.

They said Monday that the inmates began punching and kicking the two Kern Valley State Prison correctional officers in the dayroom of a minimum-security dormitory on Saturday.

Other officers used pepper spray to break up the assault.

Both guards were treated at an outside hospital for injuries to their hands, knees and faces and released the same day.

One also has broken vertebrae in his back, a broken nose and a concussion and will be off work for an extended period of time.

Six inmates were treated at the prison for bruises and small cuts.

Investigators are trying to identify all the attackers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s