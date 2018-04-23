RIPON (CBS13) – Search crews are back out Monday morning looking for a swimmer who was last seen in the Stanislaus River on Sunday evening.

The Ripon Police Department says the man was last seen in the water near the bicycle bridge in the city. According to Ripon Consolidated Fire District officials, emergency crews responded just before 7:30 p.m. after a man reportedly jumped or fell into the river under the Highway 99 overpass.

Crews with Ripon Fire and police officers searched into the late evening hours, but had to call off their efforts due to darkness.

Monday, police announced that their Volunteers in Police Services unit would be back out on the river banks searching for the missing man. An Unarmed Aerial System has also been deployed for the search, police say.

The man’s identity has not been released at this point. Police do say he’s a Lodi resident.