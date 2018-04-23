SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of Stephon Clark was released from jail Monday, after being formally charged in court on charges of assault, vandalism, and abusing the 911 system.

Stevante Clark was arrested last week on suspicion he destroyed his roommate’s homes and threatened a woman with a deadly weapon.

The judge reduced two of his felony assault charges to misdemeanors, then released him on the condition he stops making “annoying” 911 calls and keeps at least 100 feet away from the woman he’s accused of threatening.

“In the first court appearance to have that reduced to a misdemeanor suggests that maybe someone didn’t view it properly or there were other factors that came in,” said Clark’s criminal attorney Jeffrey Fletcher.

He’s making arrangements to move Clark’s things out of the house.

“Anybody would want their stuff back,” he said.

In the meantime, a public attorney suggested Clark be admitted to a mental health program.

The 25-year-old has been open about his mental struggles since his brother Stephon Clark was killed by police last month. He was shot at 20 times when police mistook his cell phone for a gun, in his grandmother’s backyard.

“Talk to my attorney,” grandmother Sequita Thompson said.

She may have turned the media away outside of court. But inside, her grandson appeared happy to be going home.

Clark is expected to make his next court appearance May 9.