BOSTON (CBS13) – California drivers are the most aggressive in the United States.

GasBuddy put out its list of the states with the most aggressive drivers and California came in 1st. The site measured several habits, including speeding, rapid acceleration and braking. Those 3 factors cause cars to waste gas and can lower gas mileage by as much as 40%, or $477 per year in fuel consumption.

“Our findings indicate that states with densely populated cities and high levels of congestion are where motorists are more inclined to drive aggressively,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The GasBuddy survey analyzed trips taken using its app. It found hard braking made up 67% of the aggressive driving events analyzed. Speeding made up 25% and acceleration 8% of the analyzed events.

In California, an aggressive driving event averaged occurring every 6.6 minutes.

The other states in the top 10 are: Connecticut, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky and Arizona. Alaska ranked 50th.

As of Tuesday, the average for a gallon of regular gas in California is $3.58, according to Triple A. The national average is $2.76. A month ago the California average was $3.46 a gallon. A year ago it was $3.01.

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise throughout the summer driving season.