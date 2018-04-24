  • CBS13On Air

CALISTOGA (CBS13) – Families who lost their homes or photographs in the wildfires can get new portraits taken next weekend.

Several photographers are hosting the free event called FireProofs at the Solage Resort in Calistoga on May 6.

Jim Vetter owns Jim Vetter Photography and says he came up with the idea the day after the fires began. He said,  “when I realized what was happening, my heart broke. I knew I wanted to help these families.”

“We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to provide new family portraits that can be cherished and passed through the generations. We have recruited outstanding event professionals to ensure the best experience for the families being photographed.” said Cindy Danbom of the Wedding International Professional Association Northern California.

Families need to pre-register for a 20-minute session.

