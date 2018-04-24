ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing couple from Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say Dale Sassman, 79, and Donna Sassman, 78, were last seen leaving their 9300 block of Bradshaw Road home Monday evening. The couple left in their brown 2014 Nissan Altima with the California plate number 7KXS678.

EGPD Press Release- At Risk Missing Persons Dale and Donna Sassman https://t.co/G7HHhoybdI pic.twitter.com/0Uk2sAuwHd — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 24, 2018

The couple was last seen early Tuesday morning in the Lincoln area.

Police say Dale suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and Donna suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees the couple is asked to call police at (916) 691-5246.