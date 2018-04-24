Filed Under:Elk Grove, Missing Persons

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing couple from Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say Dale Sassman, 79, and Donna Sassman, 78, were last seen leaving their 9300 block of Bradshaw Road home Monday evening. The couple left in their brown 2014 Nissan Altima with the California plate number 7KXS678.

The couple was last seen early Tuesday morning in the Lincoln area.

Police say Dale suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and Donna suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees the couple is asked to call police at (916) 691-5246.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s