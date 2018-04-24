DAVIS (CBS13) – A woman in Davis was shocked to spot a man trying to record her in a bathroom stall. But instead of running away, she confronted the man and the struggle was caught on surveillance video.

“I wanted to have other people see that these people have to be stopped,” said Liz Green. “These are creeps!”

It happened Monday afternoon in the Nugget Market on East Covell Boulevard in Davis. Davis Police are searching for a man they say is responsible.

“I just happened to look down to my right side and noticed a hand with a GoPro!” Green told CBS13. “I’m like what?”

It was the last thing she expected to see in the restroom stall. Surveillance video shows Green entering the restroom at 2:49 Monday afternoon. But 7 minutes earlier, a man with a yellow backpack went in first.

When she saw the hand, Green said she hopped up and told two other women in the restroom to go get help.

“Immediately I went to that next stall door, pounded on the door and said ‘What the heck are you doing in there?’” Green explained.

The man unlocked the door and tried to escape but Green stood her ground.

“I try to block him as much as I can and he’s like “I gotta go, I gotta go!’” she told CBS13. “And I’m like ‘No, you’re not, you’re staying here!’”

She managed to keep him at the door for roughly 20 seconds before he got around her. He rushed past customers towards the exit and then ran towards his car in the parking lot.

“It’s a pretty bold act and we’re taking it seriously,” said Lt. Paul Doroshov, Davis Police Department.

Investigators are now on the lookout for the suspect’s car: a smaller white SUV with a dark rack on the top.

“We’re hoping that if anyone sees this person or the vehicle that they will call us and let us know!” Doroshov said.

And while Green is physically unharmed, she says no one should have to worry about being caught on camera in such a private setting.

“That’s the only thing that I could think of was ‘uh, yeah you’re not going to go to another place and do this again!’” Green said.