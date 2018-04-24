SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks begin the second round of the playoffs Thursday in Las Vegas.

The NHL announced Game 1 today. The league has yet to release the remaining schedule for the second round.

Both the Sharks and the Las Vegas Golden Knights swept their first round series. San Jose beat the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas beat the LA Kings.

Vegas is an expansion team. The Golden Knights ended the regular season with 109 points- good enough to win the Western Conference Pacific Division. The Sharks finished 3rd in the division with 100 points.

The Sharks already said Joe Thornton will not play in Game 1. The veteran center injured his knee in January.

Game 1 starts at 7pm at T-Mobile Arena.