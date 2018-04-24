STOCKTON (CBS13) — More than 100 people interested in being part of the Sacramento Kings organization are in Stockton to be part of the team’s new chapter.

Just recently, city leaders approved an agreement that would let the King’s G League team play in Stockton. All they need now is help running the Stockton Kings.

Hiring managers for the Sacramento Kings are in town to recruit. They are looking to fill several full-time positions. The job fair is open to the public and participants are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume.

“I enjoy helping out people as well as with customer service. I got over 14 years dealing with friendly people and enjoying this beautiful city of Stockton,” said resident Lori Romero.

Managers say applicants must be 18 years old and older and should dress to impress. Pending league approval, the jobs in ticket sales, digital management, community relations and office administration will be available next season.

So far about 100 people have walked through the doors, some who have been unemployed, others looking for a new career.

“It was pretty awesome. I got to meet a couple of people in there, just a meet and greet to let them know what you are about, kind of stand out among all the people that came out,” said Raj Singh, job candidate.

A lot of job candidates say they were inside the arena for just a short time. So, it was a rather quick process.