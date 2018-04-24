Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities in Stockton are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing girl.
Stockton police say 11-year-old Audrey Hernandez recently moved to a new address in North Stockton and had to be put in a new school. She then became upset and ran away.
Hernandez was last seen on April 19, police say.
Police say she’s been in contact with family members, but her whereabouts remain unknown. Police consider her at-risk due to her age.
Anyone who sees Hernandez or knows where she might be is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.