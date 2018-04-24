  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Persons, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities in Stockton are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing girl.

Stockton police say 11-year-old Audrey Hernandez recently moved to a new address in North Stockton and had to be put in a new school. She then became upset and ran away.

Hernandez was last seen on April 19, police say.

Police say she’s been in contact with family members, but her whereabouts remain unknown. Police consider her at-risk due to her age.

Anyone who sees Hernandez or knows where she might be is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s