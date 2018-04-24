  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:olivehurst, Yuba County

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A Mather man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Yuba County.

Deputies says a rape investigation over the weekend led to the arrest of 40-year-old Brian Joseph McNaught.

Brian Joseph McNaught's booking photo. (Credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called early Sunday morning to Rideout Hospital where a 19-year-old woman was seeking treatment for a rape that reportedly occurred overnight during a large underage drinking party in the area of Feather River known as Gray’s Beach.

Mcnaught was later arrested is currently being held at the Yuba County Jail. He’s facing several charges related to rape.

His bail has been set at $300,000.

