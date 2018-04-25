  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that ended in a deadly shooting late Tuesday night.

The scene is along Del Paso Boulevard, near Winnipeg Street.

Sacramento police say officers responded a little after 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound. Medics took the man to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

A second man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds was also found by officers along Del Paso Boulevard near Oxford Street. Officers started CPR, but medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an armed robbery that happened at a business along the 1800 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated. Officers are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

The identities of the two men shot are not being released at this point.

