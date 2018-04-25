Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fleetwood Mac will be swinging by Sacramento come November.
The legendary rock band announced a new 50-plus city tour on Wednesday. The group will be stopping in Sacramento on Nov. 23, playing at the Golden 1 Center.
Most of the original band – including Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks – are expected to be part of the tour. Lindsey Buckingham recently parted ways with the group.
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale to the public on May 4 at 10 a.m. Head here for more information: http://www.fleetwoodmac.com.