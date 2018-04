SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Convicted and confessed cop killer Luis Bracamontes has been sentenced to death.

Bracamontes was in court Wednesday for the sentencing.

A jury handed down a death penalty recommendation late last month after only four hours of deliberations.

Bracamontes was found guilty in February of murdering Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s detective Michael Davis Jr. during a crime spree in October of 2014.