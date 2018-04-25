SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — “I’ve never let this person define me as a person, that’s giving him too much power, I wouldn’t even give him power that night,” said Margaret Wardlow.

A brave and fierce 13-year old, Wardlow used what she knew about the East Area Rapist when she became victim No. 27, 41 years ago.

Wardlow was one of many in the Sacramento County community, intrigued by the East Area Rapist’s crime spree. She tells CBS13 her research paid off, when she realized the East Area Rapist got off by instilling fear in his victims.

“He’d ask ‘do you want me to kill your mother’ in a harsh whisper, I said I don’t care, and as soon as you’d answer, he’d say ‘shut up, shut up, shut up,'” Wardlow said.

Wardlow says she knew she was going to be raped, and she came to terms with that reality, while continuing to be defiant.

She believes it was her lack of fear that saved her and her mother’s life.

It wasn’t long before the East Area Rapist evolved into the Golden State Killer.

“It is time for all victims to grieve, and to take measure one last time,” said Bruce Harrington.

Bruce Harrington’s brother and sister-in-law were murdered in their Orange County home, in 1980. A DNA sample collected from the scene more than a decade later ultimately revealed it was the Golden State Killer.

The tragedy fueled Harrington to push for new laws to ramp up California’s DNA collection. In 2004, Proposition 69 passed, requiring all inmates to submit a DNA sample to a central database.

Wednesday was a day that marks victory for everyone whose life was turned upside down, by the East Area Rapist — locked up at last.

“To the entire reservoir of victims out there, my sadness is with you, for the 51 ladies who were brutally raped in this crime, sleep better tonight, he isn’t coming through the window, he’s now in jail and he’s history,” said Harrington.