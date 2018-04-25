  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Trader Joe's

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities are investigating whether a string of eight armed robberies at Trader Joe’s stores in Southern California are related.

The Riverside Press-Telegram reports Wednesday that since mid-February stores in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Culver City and Irvine have been held up at gunpoint.

A Long Beach store has been robbed twice, with an armed suspect demanding cash from employees.

Detectives say all the stick-ups have followed a similar pattern. The newspaper says investigators are reviewing surveillance footage.

