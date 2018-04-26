DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives are looking into whether an unsolved crime spree in Davis could be linked to the East Area Rapist case.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office says Joseph James DeAngelo, the Citrus Heights man arrested on Wednesday in connection to the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, is also a suspect in three sexual assaults that happened in the summer of 1978.

Three Davis women – age 33, 32 and 21 – were raped between June and July of that year.

The assaults left the community in fear.

DeAngelo was booked on Wednesday for the 1978 murders of Bryan and Katie Maggiore. He’s suspected of being the East Area Rapist, a crime spree of more than 50 rapes and a dozen murders across California in the 1970s and 80s.

Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig says he’s working closely with the task force investigating the East Area Rapist case.