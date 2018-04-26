  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger on Tuesday.

Sacramento Police announced an adult male was arrested and the vehicle involved in the crash was found.

Police say the suspect turned himself on Thursday evening.

The crash at West El Camino Avenue and Grasslands Drive claimed the life of Ericka Hann.

It’s a familiar crosswalk to many bikers and joggers, particularly to the state worker who ran through it nearly every day. Erika left work just around the corner for her daily jog, just before noon. That’s when investigators said she was hit and killed by a driver who sped off.

 

