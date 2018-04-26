WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fans will get a chance to see San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence play for the River Cats.

Pence, 35, has been on the 10-day disabled list after spraining his right thumb.

The man is coming to town! Hunter Pence is expected to make a rehab appearance for the River Cats this weekend! 🙌 Get your tix here! https://t.co/1yTmxvYHrU pic.twitter.com/Au4DzKGwHS — River Cats (@RiverCats) April 26, 2018

He’s expected to join the River Cats for Friday’s game against the Reno Aces. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Raley Field.

Pence was batting .172 with 10 hits, 3 RBIs and no home runs in the 17 games he played this season before going on the disabled list. He’s played for the River Cats in two of the last three seasons on rehab stints.