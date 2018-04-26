CITRUS HEIGHTS (AP) – Investigators are scouring the home of a man accused in a string of California killings and rapes, looking for class rings, earrings, dishes and other items possibly taken from crime scenes.

Sacramento County sheriff’s Lt. Paul Belli said Thursday that authorities are also looking for weapons and other items that can link 72-year-old suspect James Joseph DeAngelo to the crimes in the 1970s and `80s.

Belli declined to say what investigators have found.

Police officers, FBI agents and crime scene technicians were spending a second day in DeAngelo’s Citrus Heights home in suburban Sacramento.

DeAngelo was arrested after a nearly four-decade search for a criminal known as the Golden State Killer, the East Area Rapist and other monikers.

Investigators took two vehicles, motorcycle and fishing boat out of his three-car garage and put up tarps to block news cameras.

DeAngelo has not entered a plea.