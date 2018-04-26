SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento County deputy went the extra mile to help a woman with two children living out of a car.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department posted on Thursday that, during a recent patrol in the North Sacramento area, Deputy Bakarich spotted a suspicious car parked in closed business’ parking lot.

After going to check on the car, the deputy discovered that a mother and her two children were inside. The mother told to the deputy that she had moved out of her home and was now living in the car.

Deputy Bakarich decided to grab some breakfast for the family at a nearby fast food restaurant. She also gave the kids some toys from her stash.

The mother said that her last encounter with a law enforcement officer was a positive one. She recalled how Deputy Robert French, who was killed in the line of duty last year, let her cry on his shoulder.

Deputy Bakarich gave the family some hotel vouchers and a spending allowance. The family was also referred to the Homeless Outreach Team for more help.