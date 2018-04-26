Filed Under:Missing Persons, Placer County

COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing woman from Colfax.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Michelle McVicker was last seen late Wednesday night. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans and a black jacket.

Authorities say McVicker is considered at risk due to developmental disabilities.

McVicker is believed to be in the Auburn or Nevada City areas. She could be with her boyfriend, police say.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call deputies at (530) 886-5375.

