SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study released by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is giving scientists more information about wildfire weather.

Dr. David Peterson is a meteorologist with the laboratory.

His study says that the 2017 wildfire year put enough smoke and ash in the atmosphere to equal a volcanic eruption.

Pyrocumulonimbus clouds are clouds that form above wildfires.

The study showed four of those with wildfires in Canada.

By having research like this it can help in the future be able to predict these fire driven storms and understand how the particulates in the atmosphere impact climate change.