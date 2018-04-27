SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers traded up in the second round to take Washington receiver Dante Pettis with the 44th overall pick.

The Niners traded the 59th and 74th overall picks to Washington on Friday to take the speedy Pettis and get the 142nd overall pick.

Pettis caught 63 passes for 761 yards and seven TDs last season for Washington. He also is the NCAA record-holder with nine punt returns for touchdowns, including four last season.

Pettis is the son of former major leaguer Gary Pettis and the cousin of former NFL receiver Austin Pettis.

The 49ers also have two third-round picks at No. 70 and 95 overall. They acquired the 95th pick earlier in the day when they dealt tackle Trent Brown and a fifth-rounder to New England.