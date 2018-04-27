  • CBS13On Air

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (KCPQ) — A 3-year-old boy was run over and killed by a lawnmower Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was riding the lawnmower with his father when he fell off, sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said.

The accident occurred in the 6700 block of 203rd Avenue near Snohomish and was reported to 911 at about 7:20 p.m., she said.

“Witnesses reported that the boy fell off and went under the mower,” Ireton said. “The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The sheriff’s Major Crimes and Collision Investigation units declined to investigate because there was no evidence of anything suspicious or criminal related to the incident, Ireton said.

According to UW Medicine, lawn mowers are the major cause of foot and ankle amputations to children — and that children should not be allowed to ride on a mower, even with an adult.

