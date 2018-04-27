SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities in Northern California say sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman after she backed up a car toward one of them.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies fired 13 shots Thursday after the driver “accelerated backward at a high rate of speed” in Palermo.

The department says in a statement that the deputy tried to move, but the woman “appeared to steer” toward him.

The statement says Deputy Charles Lair fired seven shots and Deputy Mary Barker fired six shots. Officials say the deputies feared they were in danger of being running over.

The woman in the car died at the scene. She was identified as 56-year-old Myra Micalizio.

The deputies had body cameras, but the department says they weren’t on “due to how rapidly the situation evolved.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.